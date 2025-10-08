دليل الشركات
Yandex
  • الرواتب
  • مهندس برمجيات

  • مطور ويب

Yandex مطور ويب الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع تعويض مطور ويب in Russia في Yandex RUB 3.75M لكل year لمستوى G16. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Russia الوسطية yearياً RUB 2.16M. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025

متوسط المستوى
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
(المستوى المبتدئ)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 3.75M
RUB 3.34M
RUB 196K
RUB 210K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
عرض 4 مستويات أكثر
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
جدول الاستحقاق

25%

سنة 1

25%

سنة 2

25%

سنة 3

25%

سنة 4

نوع الأسهم
RSU

في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

  • 25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

  • 25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مطور ويب في Yandex in Russia تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره RUB 5,487,098. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Yandex لوظيفة مطور ويب in Russia هو RUB 2,155,612.

موارد أخرى