يتراوح تعويض مهندس برمجيات الإنتاج in Russia في Yandex من RUB 1.73M لكل year لمستوى G14 إلى RUB 4.33M لكل year لمستوى G17. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Russia الوسطية yearياً RUB 3.82M. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
RUB 1.73M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 5.1K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.47M
RUB 2.35M
RUB 122K
RUB 0
G16
RUB 3.85M
RUB 3.38M
RUB 0
RUB 465K
G17
RUB 4.33M
RUB 3.97M
RUB 0
RUB 364K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.