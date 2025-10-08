يتراوح تعويض مهندس شبكات in Russia في Yandex من RUB 2.14M لكل year لمستوى G14 إلى RUB 7.37M لكل year لمستوى G18. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Russia الوسطية yearياً RUB 2.87M. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
RUB 2.14M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.97M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 297K
RUB 28K
G16
RUB 4.76M
RUB 3.4M
RUB 778K
RUB 577K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.