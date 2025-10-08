يتراوح تعويض مهندس التعلم الآلي in Moscow Metro Area في Yandex من RUB 1.47M لكل year لمستوى G14 إلى RUB 5.74M لكل year لمستوى G17. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.38M
RUB 0
RUB 88.1K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.64M
RUB 4.8K
RUB 225K
G16
RUB 4.35M
RUB 3.83M
RUB 122K
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.74M
RUB 4.75M
RUB 195K
RUB 790K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
|لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.