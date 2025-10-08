يتراوح تعويض مهندس التعلم الآلي in Russia في Yandex من RUB 1.5M لكل year لمستوى G14 إلى RUB 5.27M لكل year لمستوى G17. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
RUB 1.5M
RUB 1.41M
RUB 0
RUB 86.7K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.62M
RUB 40.6K
RUB 202K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 111K
RUB 369K
G17
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.53M
RUB 0
RUB 744K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.