نوع الأسهم

RSU

في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:

25 % يستحق في 1st - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

25 % يستحق في 2nd - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

25 % يستحق في 3rd - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

25 % يستحق في 4th - سنة ( 6.25 % ربع سنوي )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.