يتراوح تعويض مهندس برمجيات متكامل in Moscow Metro Area في Yandex من RUB 2.75M لكل year لمستوى G14 إلى RUB 19.09M لكل year لمستوى G19. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Moscow Metro Area الوسطية yearياً RUB 4.26M. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
RUB 2.75M
RUB 2.56M
RUB 187K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.31M
RUB 0
RUB 42.1K
G16
RUB 4.09M
RUB 3.46M
RUB 248K
RUB 387K
G17
RUB 5.75M
RUB 4.36M
RUB 751K
RUB 635K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.