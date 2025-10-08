يتراوح تعويض مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية in Moscow Metro Area في Yandex من RUB 1.92M لكل year لمستوى G14 إلى RUB 8.38M لكل year لمستوى G18. يبلغ مجموع حزمة التعويض in Moscow Metro Area الوسطية yearياً RUB 3.62M. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yandex. آخر تحديث: 10/8/2025
اسم المستوى
الإجمالي
الراتب الأساسي
الأسهم ()
المكافأة
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
الشركة
اسم المستوى
سنوات الخبرة
إجمالي التعويض
25%
سنة 1
25%
سنة 2
25%
سنة 3
25%
سنة 4
في Yandex، RSUs تخضع لجدول استحقاق مدته 4 سنة:
25% يستحق في 1st-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 2nd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 3rd-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
25% يستحق في 4th-سنة (6.25% ربع سنوي)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.