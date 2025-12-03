دليل الشركات
Yalantis
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • محلل أعمال

  • جميع رواتب محلل أعمال

Yalantis محلل أعمال الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض محلل أعمال in Ukraine الوسطية في Yalantis UAH 2.11M لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Yalantis. آخر تحديث: 12/3/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
إجمالي سنوي
$50.4K
المستوى
Senior
الراتب الأساسي
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
3 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
10 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Yalantis?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض محلل أعمال الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل أعمال في Yalantis in Ukraine تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره UAH 2,263,194. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Yalantis لوظيفة محلل أعمال in Ukraine هو UAH 2,112,314.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Yalantis

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • Stripe
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yalantis/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.