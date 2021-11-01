دليل الشركات
Xiaomi
Xiaomi الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Xiaomi من $19,587 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $522,375 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Xiaomi. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $43.6K
محاسب
$49.8K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$124K

تطوير الأعمال
$106K
خدمة العملاء
$24.1K
مهندس أجهزة
$56.5K
التسويق
$197K
مدير منتج
$69.8K
مدير مشروع
$45.3K
المبيعات
$51.3K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$19.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$522K
مهندس حلول
$236K
مدير برنامج تقني
$47.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Xiaomi is مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $522,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xiaomi is $53,899.

