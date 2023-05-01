دليل الشركات
Wyandot
    • حول

    Wyandot is a family-owned company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality grain-based snack foods, cereals, and better-for-you offerings for large food marketers, restaurants, and retailers. They offer extensive technical support, advanced quality systems, and a variety of all-natural, kosher, organic, and gluten-free products. With an impressive 99.5% order fill rate, Wyandot is committed to providing quality products and superior services on a consistent, reliable, trustworthy, and confidential basis.

    http://wyandotsnacks.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1936
    سنة التأسيس
    351
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

