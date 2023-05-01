دليل الشركات
WisdomTree
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

WisdomTree الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب WisdomTree من $85,570 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $338,300 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في WisdomTree. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مساعد إداري
$85.6K
محلل أعمال
$151K
محلل بيانات
$87.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
مدير منتج
$338K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في WisdomTree هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $338,300. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في WisdomTree هو $119,093.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ WisdomTree

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى