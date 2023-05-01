دليل الشركات
Willow
Willow الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Willow من $24,477 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $208,950 لمنصب مؤسس في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Willow. آخر تحديث: 10/10/2025

$160K

عالم بيانات
$114K
مؤسس
$209K
الموارد البشرية
$24.5K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Willow هي مؤسس at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $208,950. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Willow هو $113,968.

