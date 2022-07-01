دليل الشركات
Wildlife Studios
Wildlife Studios الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Wildlife Studios من $19,813 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $767,820 لمنصب مدير تصميم المنتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Wildlife Studios. آخر تحديث: 10/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $19.8K

مهندس برمجيات ألعاب الفيديو

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $108K
محلل أعمال
$43.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

محلل بيانات
$39.5K
عالم بيانات
$177K
مصمم منتجات
$23.2K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$768K
مدير منتج
$26.1K
مدير برنامج
$105K
مدير مشروع
$130K
موظف توظيف
$22.3K
مهندس حلول
$23.1K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Wildlife Studios هي مدير تصميم المنتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $767,820. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Wildlife Studios هو $41,538.

