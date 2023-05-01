دليل الشركات
Western Midstream Partners
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2007
    سنة التأسيس
    1,127
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

