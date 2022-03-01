دليل الشركات
Western Governors University الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Western Governors University من $131,340 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مسؤول توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $154,400 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Western Governors University. آخر تحديث: 11/17/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $154K
مدير منتجات
Median $135K
مسؤول توظيف
$131K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Western Governors University هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $154,400. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Western Governors University هو $135,000.

