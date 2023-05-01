دليل الشركات
Walker & Dunlop
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Walker & Dunlop الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Walker & Dunlop من $70,350 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $310,440 لمنصب مدير علوم البيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Walker & Dunlop. آخر تحديث: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مدير علوم البيانات
$310K
محلل مالي
$219K
مهندس برمجيات
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$173K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Walker & Dunlop هي مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $310,440. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Walker & Dunlop هو $196,180.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Walker & Dunlop

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Uber
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Spotify
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/walker-and-dunlop/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.