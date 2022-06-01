دليل الشركات
Vulcan Cyber
Vulcan Cyber الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Vulcan Cyber من $129,052 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $174,125 لمنصب مهندس مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Vulcan Cyber. آخر تحديث: 11/13/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $129K
عمليات التسويق
$148K
مهندس مبيعات
$174K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Vulcan Cyber هي مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $174,125. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Vulcan Cyber هو $147,900.

