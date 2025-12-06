دليل الشركات
Vizient
Vizient محلل بيانات الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض محلل بيانات in United States الوسطية في Vizient $82.5K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في Vizient. آخر تحديث: 12/6/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
Vizient
Data Analyst
Chicago, IL
إجمالي سنوي
$82.5K
المستوى
P2
الراتب الأساسي
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$7.5K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
2 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
8 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في Vizient?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة محلل بيانات في Vizient in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $97,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Vizient لوظيفة محلل بيانات in United States هو $82,500.

موارد أخرى

