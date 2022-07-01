دليل الشركات
VizExplorer
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول VizExplorer قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    We help casinos be more productive, efficient and profitable across gaming operations, database marketing and player development.VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI delivers on the promise of business intelligence by letting businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools enable enterprises to address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management.VizExplorer is led by a team of distinguished OI experts, seasoned industry veterans and world class software developers devoted to building the very best products backed by extraordinary support. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand.

    http://www.vizexplorer.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2007
    سنة التأسيس
    90
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ VizExplorer

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى