دليل الشركات
Visual Data Media Services
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Visual Data Media Services الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Visual Data Media Services من $32,249 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $110,550 لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Visual Data Media Services. آخر تحديث: 9/16/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل بيانات
$111K
عمليات التسويق
$45.7K
المبيعات
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مهندس برمجيات
$32.2K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Visual Data Media Services هي محلل بيانات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $110,550. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Visual Data Media Services هو $62,653.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Visual Data Media Services

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى