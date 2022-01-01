دليل الشركات
Vineti
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Vineti الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Vineti من $36,246 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $238,800 لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Vineti. آخر تحديث: 10/9/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مصمم منتجات
$239K
مدير منتج
$36.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$99.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
مدير برنامج تقني
$99.5K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Vineti is مصمم منتجات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vineti is $99,500.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Vineti

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • CentralSquare Technologies
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى