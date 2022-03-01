دليل الشركات
VideoAmp
VideoAmp الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب VideoAmp من $135,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $293,460 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في VideoAmp. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $176K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

المبيعات
Median $135K
مدير منتج
Median $175K

عالم بيانات
$169K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$293K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في VideoAmp هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $293,460. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في VideoAmp هو $175,000.

