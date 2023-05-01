دليل الشركات
Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Vicarious Surgical من $91,017 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس ميكانيكي في الحد الأدنى إلى $147,735 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Vicarious Surgical. آخر تحديث: 9/6/2025

$160K

مهندس أجهزة
$130K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$91K
مدير منتج
$126K

مهندس برمجيات
$148K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Vicarious Surgical هي مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $147,735. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Vicarious Surgical هو $127,635.

موارد أخرى