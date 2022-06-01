Vero الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Vero يتراوح من $91,295 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ التسويق في الطرف الأدنى إلى $110,605 لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Vero. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$111K
التسويق
$91.3K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$105K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Vero is مدير عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vero is $105,344.

