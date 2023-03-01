دليل الشركات
Veriff
Veriff الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Veriff من $24,788 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $115,575 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Veriff. آخر تحديث: 8/31/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $70.8K
مدير علوم البيانات
$94.8K
عالم بيانات
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
الموارد البشرية
$94.3K
مدير منتج
$114K
مدير مشروع
$24.8K
المبيعات
$116K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$80.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Veriff هي المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $115,575. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Veriff هو $94,528.

