VAST Data
أهم الرؤى
    • حول

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2016
    سنة التأسيس
    751
    عدد الموظفين
    $250M-$500M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى