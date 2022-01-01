دليل الشركات
Varonis
Varonis الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Varonis من $64,675 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $203,732 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Varonis. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $151K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $204K
المبيعات
Median $110K

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$84.6K
التسويق
$134K
مدير منتج
$204K
موظف توظيف
$66.5K
مهندس مبيعات
$131K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$64.7K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Varonis هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $203,732. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Varonis هو $125,409.

