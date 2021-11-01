دليل الشركات
Varicent
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Varicent الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Varicent من $8,654 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $141,924 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Varicent. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $86.2K

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ضمان الجودة

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $142K
مدير منتج
Median $94.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
محلل أعمال
$73.9K
محلل بيانات
$8.7K
عالم بيانات
$114K
التسويق
$84.4K
مصمم منتجات
$101K
المبيعات
$92.4K
مدير الحساب التقني
$92K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Varicent هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $141,924. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Varicent هو $92,181.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Varicent

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • ApplyBoard
  • BlueDot
  • League
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى