يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض نجاح العملاء in United States الوسطية في UserTesting $135K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في UserTesting. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
إجمالي سنوي
$135K
المستوى
-
الراتب الأساسي
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$27K
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
10 سنوات
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة نجاح العملاء في UserTesting in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $135,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في UserTesting لوظيفة نجاح العملاء in United States هو $135,000.

موارد أخرى

