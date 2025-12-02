دليل الشركات
U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State قانوني الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض قانوني in United States الوسطية في U.S Department of State $195K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في U.S Department of State. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
U.S Department of State
Attorney
Washington, DC
إجمالي سنوي
$195K
المستوى
-
الراتب الأساسي
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
5 سنوات
سنوات الخبرة
11 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في U.S Department of State?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
ساهم

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة قانوني في U.S Department of State in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $195,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في U.S Department of State لوظيفة قانوني in United States هو $195,000.

موارد أخرى

