دليل الشركات
U.S. Department of Energy
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
    Levels FYI Logo
  • الرواتب
  • مدير مشاريع

  • جميع رواتب مدير مشاريع

U.S. Department of Energy مدير مشاريع الرواتب

يبلغ مجموع حزمة تعويض مدير مشاريع in United States الوسطية في U.S. Department of Energy $153K لكل year. عرض تفاصيل الراتب الأساسي والأسهم والمكافآت لحزم التعويض الإجمالية في U.S. Department of Energy. آخر تحديث: 12/2/2025

الحزمة المتوسطة
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
إجمالي سنوي
$153K
المستوى
GS-15
الراتب الأساسي
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
مكافأة
$0
سنوات العمل بالشركة
1 سنة
سنوات الخبرة
9 سنوات
ما هي المستويات المهنية في U.S. Department of Energy?
أحدث الرواتب المرسلة
إضافةإضافة راتبإضافة تعويض

الشركة

الموقع | التاريخ

اسم المستوى

العلامة

سنوات الخبرة

الإجمالي / في الشركة

إجمالي التعويض

الراتب الأساسي | الأسهم (سنوياً) | المكافأة
لم يتم العثور على رواتب
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
تصدير البياناتعرض الوظائف المتاحة

ساهم

احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

اشترك في العروض مدير مشاريع الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة مدير مشاريع في U.S. Department of Energy in United States تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره $200,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في U.S. Department of Energy لوظيفة مدير مشاريع in United States هو $150,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ U.S. Department of Energy

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-energy/salaries/project-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.