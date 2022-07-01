Upside الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Upside من $54,888 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $251,250 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Upside. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.