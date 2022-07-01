دليل الشركات
Upside
Upside الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Upside من $54,888 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $251,250 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Upside. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
مدير منتجات
Median $230K
مصمم منتجات
$134K
مسؤول توظيف
$153K

مبيعات
Median $140K
مهندس برمجيات
$54.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$251K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$146K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Upside هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $251,250. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Upside هو $146,228.

الوظائف المميزة

