UPMC الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب UPMC من $75,375 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشاريع في الحد الأدنى إلى $175,000 لمنصب خبير اكتواري في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في UPMC. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $93K
خبير اكتواري
Median $175K
محاسب
$78.4K

محلل أعمال
Median $80K
تقني معلومات
$89.6K
مصمم منتجات
$121K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$134K
مدير منتجات
$112K
مدير مشاريع
$75.4K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$85.4K
مدير برامج تقنية
$102K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في UPMC هي خبير اكتواري بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $175,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في UPMC هو $93,000.

