Uplight الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Uplight من $70,350 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $347,900 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Uplight. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $160K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $189K
محلل بيانات
$70.4K

عالم بيانات
$196K
موارد بشرية
$101K
مدير منتجات
$348K
مدير مشاريع
$98.8K
مبيعات
$109K
مدير برامج تقنية
$121K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Uplight هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $347,900. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Uplight هو $120,600.

