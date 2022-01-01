دليل الشركات
Upland Software
Upland Software الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Upland Software من $7,948 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موارد بشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $124,574 لمنصب تسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Upland Software. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
موارد بشرية
$7.9K
تقني معلومات
$66.3K
تسويق
$125K

مدير منتجات
$62.7K
مهندس برمجيات
$34.4K
أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Upland Software هي تسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $124,574. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Upland Software هو $62,712.

