upGrad الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب upGrad من $11,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $53,752 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في upGrad. آخر تحديث: 11/16/2025

مدير منتجات
Median $21.6K
تسويق
Median $27.3K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $53.8K

مبيعات
Median $11K
عالم بيانات
Median $22.6K
تطوير الأعمال
$11.8K
مصمم منتجات
$14.3K
مدير برامج
$45.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$49.8K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في upGrad هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $53,752. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في upGrad هو $22,635.

