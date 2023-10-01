دليل الشركات
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب University of Saskatchewan من $33,392 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $350,940 لمنصب طبيب في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في University of Saskatchewan. آخر تحديث: 9/11/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $49.7K
عالم بيانات
$33.4K
طبيب
$351K

مدير مشروع
$108K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في University of Saskatchewan هي طبيب at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $350,940. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في University of Saskatchewan هو $79,025.

