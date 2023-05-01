دليل الشركات
Univeris
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Univeris الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Univeris من $64,457 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أمن سيبراني في الحد الأدنى إلى $123,804 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Univeris. آخر تحديث: 9/14/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $124K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $97.7K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$64.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مهندس حلول
$122K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Univeris هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $123,804. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Univeris هو $110,031.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Univeris

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى