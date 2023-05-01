دليل الشركات
United Talent Agency
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

United Talent Agency الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب United Talent Agency من $50,170 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مساعد إداري في الحد الأدنى إلى $233,825 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في United Talent Agency. آخر تحديث: 9/21/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $135K
مساعد إداري
$50.2K
التسويق
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مدير منتج
$221K
مدير برنامج تقني
$234K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في United Talent Agency هي مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $233,825. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في United Talent Agency هو $135,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ United Talent Agency

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى