United Nations الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب United Nations من $28,858 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأدنى إلى $167,151 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في United Nations. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $167K
مساعد إداري
$106K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$33.7K

محلل أعمال
$109K
مدير علوم البيانات
$155K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$95.3K
مصمم منتجات
$33.4K
مدير منتج
$90.9K
مدير برنامج
$75.3K
مدير مشروع
$28.9K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في United Nations هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $167,151. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في United Nations هو $93,094.

