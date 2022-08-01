دليل الشركات
Uniswap
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Uniswap الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Uniswap من $179,100 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $190,950 لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Uniswap. آخر تحديث: 9/19/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
Median $190K

مهندس تشفير

مدير منتج
$179K
موظف توظيف
$191K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Uniswap é موظف توظيف at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $190,950. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Uniswap é $190,000.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Uniswap

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى