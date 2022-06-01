دليل الشركات
UNFI
UNFI الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب UNFI من $91,540 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل مالي في الحد الأدنى إلى $181,300 لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في UNFI. آخر تحديث: 9/21/2025

$160K

محلل أعمال
$181K
محلل مالي
$91.5K
الموارد البشرية
$111K

مصمم منتجات
$106K
مهندس برمجيات
$151K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at UNFI is محلل أعمال at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UNFI is $110,550.

