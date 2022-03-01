دليل الشركات
umlaut
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

umlaut الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب umlaut من $43,418 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $98,505 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في umlaut. آخر تحديث: 9/21/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مصمم صناعي
$53.7K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$53.2K
مهندس برمجيات
$43.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مدير برنامج تقني
$98.5K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

A função com maior remuneração relatada na umlaut é مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $98,505. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na umlaut é $53,452.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ umlaut

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Ideagen Plc
  • Lufthansa Group
  • ALTEN
  • The D. E. Shaw Group
  • Marcum
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى