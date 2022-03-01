دليل الشركات
Ulta Beauty الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ulta Beauty من $120,146 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $172,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ulta Beauty. آخر تحديث: 9/21/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $172K
عالم بيانات
$120K
مصمم منتجات
$126K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Ulta Beauty هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $172,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ulta Beauty هو $125,625.

موارد أخرى