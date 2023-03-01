دليل الشركات
Ula الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ula من $27,118 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $57,128 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ula. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مصمم منتجات
$27.1K
مدير منتج
$57.1K
مدير مشروع
$35.3K

مهندس برمجيات
$49.1K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

