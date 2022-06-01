دليل الشركات
UHS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب UHS من $45,989 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $189,050 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في UHS. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$46K
محلل بيانات
$60.3K
مهندس برمجيات
$189K

الأسئلة الشائعة

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in UHS è مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $189,050. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in UHS è $60,300.

