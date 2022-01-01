دليل الشركات
Udemy الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Udemy من $48,676 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $382,500 لمنصب مدير عقارات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Udemy. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
IC1 $153K
IC2 $177K
IC3 $205K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $371K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

عالم بيانات
L3 $165K
L4 $237K
التسويق
Median $166K

مصمم منتجات
Median $165K
موظف توظيف
Median $115K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $117K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$135K
محلل أعمال
$255K
خدمة العملاء
$275K
مدير علوم البيانات
$72.1K
عمليات التسويق
$139K
مدير منتج
$48.7K
مدير برنامج
$117K
مدير مشروع
$172K
مدير عقارات
$383K
المبيعات
$122K
مهندس حلول
$218K
مدير برنامج تقني
$147K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$291K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Udemy is مدير عقارات at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $382,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Udemy is $165,334.

