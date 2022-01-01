دليل الشركات
Ubisoft
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Ubisoft الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ubisoft من $20,193 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $178,500 لمنصب مدير برنامج تقني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ubisoft. آخر تحديث: 9/20/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس برمجيات
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مطور ويب

مهندس برمجيات ألعاب الفيديو

عالم أبحاث

مدير منتج
Median $108K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
محلل بيانات
Median $48.8K
عالم بيانات
Median $70K
مدير مشروع
Median $65.4K
التسويق
Median $111K
مهندس حلول
Median $119K
محلل أعمال
$20.2K
مصمم جرافيك
$58.8K
أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
$79.9K
عمليات التسويق
$50.5K
مصمم منتجات
$126K
مدير تصميم المنتجات
$164K
مدير برنامج تقني
$179K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$81.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Ubisoft هي مدير برنامج تقني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $178,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ubisoft هو $81,405.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Ubisoft

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Square Enix
  • Keywords Studios
  • Activision
  • Nintendo
  • Electronic Arts
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى