دليل الشركات
TripActions
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

TripActions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب TripActions من $74,990 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $227,000 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في TripActions. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

محلل بيانات
$84.9K
عالم بيانات
Median $75K
محلل مالي
$116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مصمم منتجات
$108K
مدير منتج
Median $227K
مدير مشروع
$129K
المبيعات
$84.6K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $220K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في TripActions هي مدير منتج بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $227,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في TripActions هو $111,712.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ TripActions

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • AST
  • Ad Hoc
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى