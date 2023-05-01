Treasury Prime الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Treasury Prime من $149,243 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,151 لمنصب نجاح العملاء في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Treasury Prime. آخر تحديث: 10/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $170K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

نجاح العملاء
$223K
مدير منتج
$149K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Treasury Prime هي نجاح العملاء at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,151. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Treasury Prime هو $170,000.

